Plastic world

March 06, 2019

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the union government, election commission and the Central Pollution Control Board to convene a meeting to consider whether to ban the use of campaigning material made of plastic during elections. The direction came after taking cognizance of a petition moved by W Edwin Wilson which claimed that campaigning material made of plastic are used during election and later discarded as waste. The petitioner is absolutely right as campaigning material in the form of banners and other promotional hoardings do utilize plastic. In Jammu and Kashmir, although there is a ban on certain materials that cause pollution and pose threat to the environment, like polythene, their rampant use continues unabated. Polythene or polyethylene is one of the most common forms of plastic. It is used as packaging material. Being cheap, easy to manufacture, light in weight for transportation, it has found its commercial utility almost everywhere in the world. However, due to its non-biodegradable feature, as is commonly found in plastics, it is also a major pollutant in the world. In Jammu and Kashmir, the battle to end the menace of polythene use seems as being lost since its use by the people, vendors and businessmen have increased over the years. At least three parties have been vocal in banning the plastic bags or polythene in the state – the environmentalists who have been at the forefront since they know the destruction it can cause, legal fraternity and courts that acknowledge the pollution caused by unchecked use of polythene and the concerned citizens, civil society that have been giving a rap over the knuckles of authorities who have been entrusted the job of getting rid of the pollutant. While as the onus lies on the municipal authorities to ensure that the ban is enforced, there are other authorities who could have set precedent by taking action against the polythene pollution in the state. Tonnes of the banned material find their way to the stores and vendors and eventually to the consumers. Unfortunately, the people of the state have played a negative role in the fight against polythene use. For sheer convenience, people have accepted polythene as popular packaging material and rejected alternatives like paper and jute bags. Collectively people can put an end to the polythene use by forcing the vendors to discontinue using polythene bags. If people won’t buy from the vendors who are responsible for polluting their cities and towns, it would be far more effective than the intervention of courts and enforcement agencies.