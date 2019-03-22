Plantation drives, seminars held on World Arbour day

March 22, 2019 |

Moral Education, Environment & Relief Council of Private Schools Association, Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Forest Department today organised a series of functions on the eve of world Arbour Day.

The functions included plantation drives, seminars, debates and other activities were simultaneously held across Kashmir and Jammu divisions including Chenab and Pir Panchal Valley, involving around1100 schools.



The biggest function was held at JK Public School Humhama, Srinagar, which was presided over by S Farooq Gillani, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Kashmir.



Gillani stressed on the need to conserve forests for posterity, sustainability and happiness in our lives.

He said that earlier forest department would involve schools in the plantation drives but now schools need to involve the forest department to take the mission of planting more trees to the grass root level.

He expressed happiness over the mass participation of students in the function.

