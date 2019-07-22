About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Plantation drives organized in Jammu city, peripheries

 Urban Forestry Division in collaboration with Army Public School Kaluchak on Sunday organized a plantation drive on the campus of the institution.
As per an official, the drive was inaugurated by Lt. Colonel B.S Rana by planting ceremonial plant on the school campus in presence of Major U.S Rana , Major Vijay Sharma and Capt Anil Kumar. Around 450 ornamental plants were planted in the premises of Army Public School.
Others present were Rakesh Verma Range Officer Sunjwan, Nitin Charak Block Officer with staff of Sunjwan Range.
Another drive was organized by Urban Forestry Division in collaboration with Trikuta Nagar Welfare Association here at Mini Market Trikuta Nagar which was inaugurated by Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu in presence of Suresh Chugh Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests J&K, Sameer Bahrti Chief Conservator of Forests Jammu, Simul Chanjagia Conservator of Forests East Circle Jammu, Sunil Singh DFO Urban Forestry Jammu, Alok Kr. Morya DFO Jammu Range Officers and members of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Association, the official added.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Jammu informed that all the vacant areas in the city will be covered by holding plantation drives. He said the trees planted by different departments are to be managed and looked after by the respective departments.
Suresh Chugh, Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests said that Greening J&K drive has taken up momentum in all parts of the state. He said several plantation drives have been launched with the active participation of Municipal Corporations, Panchayats, Schools, Colleges, Army and other Paramilitary Forces.

 

 

