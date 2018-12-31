Plantation drive organized at Khimber

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 30:
J&K Forest Department and J&K Private Schools Association on Sunday launched tree plantation drive at Bilaliya Educational Institute, Khimber Srinagar.
During the drive, about 100 saplings of different species including Deodar, Kail etc. were planted in the premises of Bilalia Educational Institute.
The event is part of ‘One Million Trees’ to be planted over the next five years inside educational institutions and other sites in J&K.
The event was attended by the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Gillani, Mian Javed Hussain (IFS Retd), Conservator of Forests Srinagar, Forest Circle, Irfan Ali Shah, President Private Schools Association, GN Var, officials of Bilaliya Educational Institute, DFO Urban Forestry, Riyaz Ahmad, Range officers, Heads/ Representatives of various NGOs, environment groups, students from various schools, volunteers as well as locals who participated in large numbers in the plantation event.