Plantation drive launched in Trikuta Hills

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 14:
Targeting plantation of more than one lakh plants in Trikuta Hills in next 30 days a mega plantation drive was launched on Thursday from village Panthal of district Reasi.
As per an official, District Development Commissioner, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray launched the drive at the Community Facility Centre Panthal during a function organized by Rural Development Department in coordination with Forest Department as a part of MGNREGA to encourage green cover in the district here today.
Around 3000 saplings of different species were planted today across the district.
While speaking on the occasion, the DC called upon the students and locals to come forward to spread the message of protection of green cover and encourage others to actively participate in plantation for human prosperity.
DC highlighted the role of trees in preventing landslides, recharging the ground water level and preventing soil erosion.
Stressing on the famous saying 'Cleanliness is Godliness, DC urged all to cooperate with the administration in making the district clean and open defecation free.
ACD Dr Sunil Sharma said that department’s focus will be to ensure community participation in this drive.
DFO Reasi, Anil Kumar, SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar Choudhary, DPO Reasi, Parvinder Kour, Chief Horticulture Officer Reasi, VK Gupta, Tehsildar Katra, Sunil Sharma, BDO Katra, Sanjeev Sharma, Floriculture Officer Katra, Principal, staff and students of Higher Secondary School Panthal, PRI members and locals were present on the occasion.
A large number of locals and students took active part in planting saplings at CFC Panthal and Katra.
On the occasion, awareness about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) was also presented by students of Govt Higher Secondary School Panthal which was highly appreciated by the audiences.
At the end of the event, the participants also took the Swachhta pledge, the official added.