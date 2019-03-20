Plantation drive held at SKUAST Benhama

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal organised a mega plantation drive at Faculty of Forestry SKUAST Benhama in collaboration with Faculty of Forestry of SKUAST K.

The plantation drive was jointly inaugurated by Irfan Ali Shah Conservator of Forests Srinagar Forest Circle, Prof Saleem Mir Director Research SKUAST, Prof Tariq Masoodi Dean Faculty of Forestry.

Around 2000 saplings of different conifer species like deodar/kail were planted in the entire campus which saw the participation of professors, scientists, scholars, students and persons of media fraternity. It was informed that around 6000 plants are to be planted in the campus within this month.

The Conservator of Forests Srinagar Forest Circle interacted with the students and demonstrated to them the techiques of planting.

He stressed upon the need for involvement of students in the plantation drives so that they are able to associate with such plants and ensure their proper care.

He informed that Forest Department has already taken up three major projects in Ganderbal including Baltal Afforestation Project, Biodiversity Conservation Park and upcoming Betula Conservation Project.

Director Research Prof. Saleem Mir stressed for effective collaboration of Forest deptt and Faculty of Forestry to put forest research into field level execution.

Later a tour across the campus was done and different ongoing projects including Herbal park, Lavender park, Betula and Bamboo raising etc. were inspected.

Owais Mir DFO Sindh, Javid Mughloo Sr Scientist,other Scientists of Forest Faculty SKUAST K, Range officers and other officials of Sindh Forest division Ganderbal were also present on the occasion.