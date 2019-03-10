Plantation drive held at Pulwama

March 10, 2019 |

The Forest Department, Division Pulwama today carried out a plantation drive in the premises of Govt Degree College for boys here today.

On the occasion, District Development Commissioner Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah planted various saplings of Cyprus species.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC said that the drive was started with the purpose to enhance the green cover in the district and to create an eco-friendly environment. DDC said that from the last 100 years we have been polluting the environment in the form of different activities but little has been done for its mitigation. He said that this step is in the right direction to recover the lost glory of our environment and it must be the duty of right thinking citizens to involve in this drive to plant more trees so that future generations could be saved from the disastrous consequences of the environmental degradation.

DDC reiterated his commitment of achieving sustainable goals in this regard.

Among others District Forest Officer, Principal Govt Degree College and large no of students were present on the occasion.