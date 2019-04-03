﻿Plantation drive held at IUST

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With the aim to increase the green cover in campus besides creating awareness among students and staff towards a green and healthy environment, a plantation drive was held today at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora in collaboration with Department of Social Forestry Range Awantipora Pulwama.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora, Tehsildar, Executive Officer – Municipal Committee Awantipora and other officials of the District administration were also present on the occasion. Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi inaugurated the drive during which Officers, faculty members, students and other staff members enthusiastically participated. Interacting with students and media representatives present on the occasion, Prof. Siddiqi informed that around 1000 plant saplings will be planted during the drive.

‘Plantation drives should not be limited to planting of saplings only, but all efforts should be made to ensure their proper survival and growth, so that the motive behind such drives is achieved’, he added.

Prof. Siddiqi encouraged the students, faculty and staff members to actively participate in such events and also advised that every effort needs to be taken to ensure the proper maintenance of the green cover of the campus. He thanked Department of Social Forestry for their support and all the students, faculty, staff members for their active participation in the said drive.