Plantation drive held at Charari Sharief

Budgam, December 04:
The Pir Panjal Forest Division, Budgam today organized a plantation drive here at Government Model Degree College campus, in Charari Sharief of district Budgam.
During the drive, more than 1000 high quality and healthy poly-saplings of different conifer species like Deodar, Kail and broad-leaved species like Chinar etc were planted.
The plantation drive is a part of ambitious greening of Charari Sharief Project launched by Forest Department for improving the aesthetic beauty of Chrar-e-Sharief area.
On the occasion, an interaction programme was also held where lectures on forests and need for their conservation and protection was given by the Principal Govt Degree College Charisharief, senior Forest Officers, Educationists, Environmental lawyers amongst others.
The program was attended by senior officers of the Forest Department including Chief Conservator of Forests Farooq Gillani, Conservators, DFO Pir Panjal Forest Division G.H.Rafiqi and other forest officials.