Plantation drive held at Channi Himmat

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of Green J&K campaign, a plantation drive was held on Wednesday at Channi Himmat.

As per an official, Urban Forestry Division Jammu in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad Channi Himmat conducted the plantation drive under the theme” Green J&K “.

A number of senior citizens, morning walkers, including women attended the plantation drive.

Over 100 saplings of different species were planted.

Among others present on the occasion were Sunil Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Urban Forestry Division, Jammu, Deputy Commandant, 76th Bn. CRPF, President Mahajan Sabha Jammu, Rakesh Kumar Verma, Range Officer, Sunjwan Range, the official added.