Plantation drive cum awareness prog held at Doda

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Social Forestry Division, Doda today organized plantation cum awareness programme in collaboration with District legal Services Authority here.

The Programme was organized at Court Complex, where Additional District & Session Judge Doda Madan Lal was chief guest and DFO, Social Forestry Doda was host of the event.

Judges of District Judiciary Doda, including Khem Raj Sharma, CJM Doda and Susheel Singh, Member Secretary District Legal Services Authority and bar Members participated in the event. Field staff of Social Forestry Division Doda & Forest Division Doda actively participated in the programme.

Plantation of different species was carried out in the Court complex Doda by the dignitaries and participants. The programme also aimed at encouraging the participants to work in collaboration with each other to achieve better results on the ground with regard to growing more and more trees and safeguarding the green wealth which would also address long term environmental concerns.

Participants were appealed to spread the message among local residents about the importance of forests in preserving the fragile mountain ecosystem.