Plantation drive carried at GBHS Sonwar

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A plantation drive was carried out at Government Boys High School Sonwar, Srinagar on Monday.

The event was organised by Seed Development Division Srinagar and State Forest Research Institute J&K. In a statement a spokesperson of the department said the aim of the drive was to cover the landscapes of the school so that greening of the land is achieved, and a sense of environmental awareness is infused in the students.

The event started with eco-oath administered by Nazir Be Nazir, chairman National Society for Protection of Water Resources, Wet Land and Forests. A number of conifer saplings were planted by the school staff, forest officers and students. The event was attended by Firdous Ahmed Mir, DFO Seed Development Division Srinagar, Lateef Ahmed Bhat, DFO Research Forest Srinagar Ishtiyaq Tanga, DFO Social Forestry Division Srinagar and other officials.

The students actively took part in the event and showed enthusiasm in planting the saplings. Besides, free conifer saplings were also provided to students for planting in their respective residential areas.