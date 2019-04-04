Plantation drive, awareness camp held at Udhampur

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A tree plantation drive and awareness session on ‘Water Conservation and Restoration of Water Resources’ was organized by Forest Division Udhampur in collaboration with District Legal Service Authority today here at Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan (orphanage) Battal Ballian village.

The drive was inaugurated by Sandeep Kour, Sub Judge and Secretary DLSA Udhampur in presence of DFO Sagar Singh.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, teachers, legal fraternity members and forest officials.

On the occasion, the Secretary DLSA said that students are leaders of tomorrow and they need to be made aware of the challenges faced to the forests. He stressed upon the students to plant trees and nurture them. She emphasized upon them to play their role in the preservation of ecology and environment.

DFO Sagar Singh emphasized that the plantation is the best stress-busting activity which people can adopted as a way of life for the betterment of their mental and physical health.

Speakers also threw light on the management of water and exploring avenues for the effective implementation of water conservation strategy.