Plantation, cleanliness drive held at Central Jail

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Central Jail Kotbhalwal on Thursday organized Yoga camp, plantation and cleanliness drives here under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
According to an official, around 170 Jail inmates, jail staff and CRPF personnel took part in Yoga Programme. During the camp various Yog Asanas, pranayams Kriyas and relaxation of mind techniques were taught to the participants by Chamail Singh.
The day long plantation and cleanliness drive was organized in collaboration with Art of living under the direction of DGP, Prisons J&K Dilbagh Singh (IPS) and Rupali Duna, Art of living Teacher.
Superintendent, Central Jail, Harish Kotwal and Chamail Singh, Youth leader of Art of living hailed the prison staff, CRPF personnel presently posted in Central Jail, Jail inmates for showing enthusiasm in the drive. Superintendent Jail thanked Art of Living organization for whole hearted support. He said that Central Jail Jammu Kotbhalwal is committed to support such endeavor and initiative like "Green Jail" which will help in beautification of institution and serve larger duly towards environment.
Around 150 saplings of fruit, flower plants, medicinal plants, general plants for beautification were planted by inmates, jail staff and CRPF personnel staff across jail premises. Later, a cleanliness drive was also conducted.