Planning Deptt condoles demise of ex-officer

Srinagar, Jan 03:
A condolence meeting of the employees of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Kashmir Range, was held on Thursday in Srinagar to express solidarity with the bereaved family of Haji Muhammad Sultan Pampori, a former Administrative Officer.
Pampori, son of late Ghulam Hassan Pampori, a resident of Kalwal Mohalla, Rainawari, passed away on January 1. In a condolence meeting chaired by Planning Officer Musadiq Qadri, the participants prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.
Pampori’s congregational prayers will be held on January 5 at their ancestral Kani Kadal. Qadri has conveyed condolences on behalf of the employees of the Department to the bereaved family.