Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

May 06, 2019 | Agencies

At least 41 people were killed when a Russian passenger plane made an emergency crash-landing and caught fire at a Moscow airport, said Elena Markovskaya, a member of the country's Investigative Committee on Monday.



"41 people died in Sunday's incident," Elena Markovskaya said.



The committee reported 37 survivors from the 78 people aboard the airliner in an earlier statement.



The plane reportedly took off from the Sheremetyevo Airport at 1800 hrs, local time and made an emergency landing after circling over the Moscow region for about 40 minutes.



It was previously reported that the fire could be caused by lightening strike.



The committee has opened a criminal case on violation of safety regulations for air transport and started further investigation of the accident, according to the statement.