About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Piyush Singla, takes over as DC Udhampur

Published at February 27, 2019 12:36 AM 0Comment(s)249views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, FEBRUARY 26:

 District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, on Tuesday assumed the charge of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.
As per an official, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, Probationer, Santosh Sukhdeve besides other district officers were also present on the occasion.
The new DDC interacted with the officers and staff members present on the occasion.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top