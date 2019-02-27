Piyush Singla, takes over as DC Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 26:
District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, on Tuesday assumed the charge of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.
As per an official, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, Probationer, Santosh Sukhdeve besides other district officers were also present on the occasion.
The new DDC interacted with the officers and staff members present on the occasion.