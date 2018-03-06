Pity Jaitley chose not to speak abt Kashmir situation: Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz said it is tragic that one of the senior minister of Modi Government Arun Jaitley, had nothing to say on what is happening in J&K State, especially in Kashmir, “except that, in his opinion, it is was difficult to govern J&K State”.
“It is a pity that one of the senior most members of Modi Government had no comment over the turmoil in Kashmir or the social commotion in Kathua district,” Soz said in his statement.
It is unfortunate that Jaitley considers the situation in J&K State as a law and order problem.
“What kind of advice will an educated man like Arun Jaitley give to PM Modi, if he doesn’t admit that the situation in Kashmir constitutes a political dispute to be resolved politically? Soz said.
“On the other side of the spectrum, one after the other Army Commanders has suggested to Government that the dialogue on New Delhi-Srinagar/Jammu axis and New Delhi-Islamabad axis happens to be the most urgent need of the hour,” he said.
0 Comment(s)