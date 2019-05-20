Pitiable condition of City infrastructure deflates admin’s tall claims: NC

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday asserted that the paucity of civic amenities in the Srinagar city and the appalling condition of city roads debunks the tall claims of incumbent governor administration on providing basic and effective amenities to the people of Srinagar.

While touring many localities of Khanyar constituency, party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the incumbent governor administration had miserably failed to rise up to the development demands of the city of Srinagar. “The government had claimed that Rs 8000 crores have been earmarked for the development of Srinagar city. We had submitted eight projects from this segment for the government’s approval but so far there has been no headway in that direction. Similarly, my colleagues had also sought approval for various projects in their respective constituencies. However, our repeated pleas fell on deaf ears. We didn’t see the incumbent governor administration invest in the vital projects of Srinagar. The urban life of Srinagar city is beseeching for basic amenities. The city roads, inner routes and alleys are dotted with potholes. There has been no advance towards upgrading the existing infrastructure. The street lights are non-operational on various arterials. The work on various community halls and vital projects has been held up as well. The pitiable condition of city infrastructure deflates the tall claims of incumbent governor administration as far as development is concerned,” he said.

Sagar while censuring the administration for its antipathy for Srinagar said, “I have doled out funds for the up gradation and beautification of Ghats, street lights in my constituency from my Constituency development fund. Due to the model code of conduct in place the funds could not be utilized, however, I hope that the concerned agencies ensure that the funds are utilized now in a stipulated period of time.”

Sagar made stopovers at various localities of the Khanyar constituency including Kulipura, Nowpura and had interaction with the local residents. He issued necessary instructions to the officials of various concerned agencies on the speedy mitigation of the issues faced by the local people.