Pir Panjal political, socio-religious lambaste IKKJUTH Jammu for demonizing Muslims

Various political, socio-religious organisations of Rajouri and Poonch Monday lambasted upon right-wing IKKJUTH Jammu for polarizing situation by spewing venom against the minority Muslim community of Jammu province.
The reaction came after Rising Kashmir reported about a seminar 'Shankhnaad’ which was organised by IKKJUTH Jammu on Sunday. In the seminar prominent right-wing leaders along with a legislator categorized Muslims as threat to Dogras and rise of Muslim colonies in Jammu a hatched conspiracy to bring demographic changes.
In a statement jointly issued by prominent organizations that include PDP district Rajouri Spokesman Tazeem Dar, Tehreek-E-Ghulamana-E-Mustafaﷺ, Anjuman Ahl E Sunnat Rajouri, J&K Ittehad Ul Muslemeen, and Darhal United Front, have termed the statements of right wing leaders as communally sensitive which ‘terrorizes minorities and secular fabric of the state.”
They accused Governor’s Administration for giving space to such elements who add fuel to fire and divide society which could cause serious consequences.
All organisation have appealed Governor Administration to keep an eye on these vicious elements in the society.
As per the statement the organisations have warned of dire consequences in near future if such people are allowed to preach hatred openly.