Pipping ceremony held at DPL Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 17:

A pipping ceremony was held for a group of officers who were recently elevated to the higher ranks in Police Department.
76 Head Constables of Srinagar Police were promoted as Assistant Sub Inspectors following an order by the Police department.
Senior police officers including SSP Srinagar, SP Hqrs, DySP Hqrs, DySP DAR and other officers today attended a pipping ceremony held at District Police Lines Srinagar.
SSP Srinagar pinned the ranks on the newly promoted officers and congratulated them.
He impressed upon them to work with same zeal and dedication in future as well.

 

