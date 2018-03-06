Pipe burst leaves thousands without water in London

AgenciesLondon
Burst water mains caused by a thaw in Britain's freezing temperatures closed a Jaguar Land Rover car plant in central England on Monday and left tens of thousands of people without water.
London's mayor Sadiq Khan said it was “unacceptable” that thousands across the British capital had no water, as utility companies struggled to maintain water supplies.
The worst snowstorms in Britain for nearly 30 years froze water in pipes last week, water suppliers said, during a blast of Siberian cold dubbed “the Beast from the East” which ground planes, stopped trains, blocked roads and shut schools.
