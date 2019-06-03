Pinning hopes on new central Govt, JK Gujjars demand inclusion of Gojri in 8th Schedule

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pinning hopes on the newly formed government of India, the Gujjars of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday demanded a “positive decision” on inclusion of Gojri in the 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution.

As per a statement, the community members, in a programme organised by the Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation , held here, pleaded that Gojri, a tribal language spoken by nearly two million Gujjars, deserves more attention from the union government and urged for national recognition to their mother tongue.

The programme was presided over by noted tribal researcher Dr. Javaid Rahi while a number of writers , artists and intellectuals of Gojri language were among the participants

Rahi , in his address, stated that Gojri is the largest spoken 'tribal languages' of northern-western states India which includes Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, UP , Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat with more than three millions native speakers in Jammu and Kashmir State.

He said the Gojri fulfils all the requisites criteria and qualify for the grant of recognized Indian language status long back. He said community is pinning hope on Modi 2.0 govt for an optimistic decision on the issue pending in Union Home Ministry since 1991.

“The community is fighting vigorously for its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution,” Rahi said.

The other speakers on the occasion said that the influence of Gojri—as a cultural language in Indian-subcontinent—is increasing day by day mainly due to growing ethnic consciousness among Gujjars, Bakerwals and other communities who speaks this language since centuries.

The speakers said that Gojri contains a rich vocabulary and till date hundreds of books have been published on modern / folk literature of Gojri. “The culture of Gujjars is very unique and colourful and three Universities have Gojri in their curriculum. Gojri taught in the Schools run under State Board of School Education of J&K as an optional subject from 1st to 8th standard.”

The meeting was informed by the members of Tribal Foundation that for inclusion of Gojri in India Constitution , Governor of J&K, two former Chief Ministers have time and again recommended inclusion of Gojri in the list of recognized Indian Languages.

A committee of senior writers, poets and intellectual was also framed to work jointly in order to meet different dignitaries to address the issues with regard to recognition and development of Gojri language and Culture.

The speakers also called for introducing Gojri language in schools, its recognition by the Sahitya Akademi in New Delhi.

Those who spoke included Abdul Kareem, Ishtiaq Misbah, Juniad Dildar, Arif Mohd , Aslam Bhalot , Khadam Khaki and others, said the statement.