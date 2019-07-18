Pinglina villagers protest against PHE dept for supplying contaminated water

July 18, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Residents of Pinglina village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday staged protest demonstration against public health engineering department for supplying them contaminated water.

The protestors blocked Srinagar -Pulwama highway for three hours which caused inconvenience to commuters.

Bilal Ahmad, a protestor, said that many villagers fell ill after consuming contaminated water supplied by PHE department.

“We requested PHE officials and other district authorities for redressing our grievance, but nothing were done," he said adding the untreated water is being supplied from a contaminated source - a spring - which has been encroached upon and polluted by locals. “Authorities need to prevent the contaminated of the source of water and all encroachments be dismantled.”

Later, the protestors dispersed peacefully soon after the PHE officials assured them of redressing their grievances.

Executive Engineer PHE Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that the source of water has been chlorinated. “We are also sending water tankers to the village regularly,” he said, adding other grievances of the villagers will be addressed soon.

