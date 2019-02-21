About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pinglena gunfight: SHRC issues notice to DC, SSP Pulwama

Published at February 21, 2019 04:41 PM 0Comment(s)1989views


Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Thursday issued a notice to Police and district administration of Pulwama, asking them to file the requisite report regarding the killing of a civilian in Pinglena gunfight on February 18.

On Monday (18 Feb, 2019), three militants, four army personnel, a police man and a civilian Mushtaq Ahmad were killed in an encounter in Pinglena village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

SHRC Chairperson, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama to file a detailed compliance report on the killing of a civilian before next date of hearing.

