Pingla yatra arrangements discussed at Ramnagar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
Sub- Divisional Magistrate Farrukh Qazi on Friday reviewed the arrangements for Pingal Mata yatra here at meeting of sectoral officers of different departments and members of Akhand Jyoti Pingla Mata Management Committee.
According to an official, the Annual Shri Pingla Mata pilgrimage is commencing from 10th of October 2018.
The meeting, discussed in detail, the arrangements like facility of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, security, first-aid, transport and sanitation at the Shrine site and enroute.
The SDM directed the concerned officers to put in their best efforts in providing all facilities to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage. He also asked the Health Department to deploy mobile staff with medicines. The Police would ensure adequate security arrangements during Navratra days.
He directed the Engineers of PMGSY and PWD to ensure clearance of road from Kirmoo to Darbar of Shri Mata Pingla Devi Shrine .
This was disclosed by SDM, Ramnagar the Akhand Jyoti would be lit on first day of Navratra at Pingla Devi Chabutra in heart of Ramnagar town and would be carried to Pingla Mata Darbar on October 14, 2018 morning in a procession of devotees chanting religious hymns.
Among others, Tehsildar, Vikram Sharma, Block Medical Officer, Dr. Mohd Farooq Tak, various sub division level officers and members of Akhand Jyoti Pingla Mata Management Committee were present in the meeting, the official added.