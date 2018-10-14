Pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine to get free Rs five lakh insurance cover

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has approved enhancement of free accident insurance cover for pilgrims visiting the shrine to Rs 5 lakh besides free treatment to trauma victims from nearby areas.
The decisions were taken at the 63rd meeting of board which was held at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chairman of the board, an official spokesman said Sunday.
"The accident cover extended to each pilgrim free of cost shall now be Rs five lakh instead of existing Rs three lakh for pilgrims aged five years and above and Rs three lakh for pilgrims below five years of age up from Rs one lakh at present, the spokesman said.
He said the board also approved additional life insurance cover of Rs five lakh to pilgrims who avail the service of the upcoming passenger ropeway between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati.
This cover shall be in addition to the accidental cover available to each yatri once he/she collects the yatra slip and commences the journey. It is pertinent to mention that premium on providing insurance cover to the pilgrims is borne by the board and the insurance cover has been upgraded after a gap of eight years, the spokesman said.