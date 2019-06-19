Pilgrims directed to deposit insurance premium, transport charges

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Executive Officer, State Hajj Committee (SHC) today informed that all the selected Hajj pilgrims shall deposit the State Hajj dues including mandatory insurance premium, transport charges from Hajj House to Airport and other handling charges to be incurred by SHC.

Giving break-up of the dues to be paid, the official handout issued from the office of SHC read that pilgrims who do not want to avail the boarding facility at Hajj House Srinagar shall pay Rs 750 per pilgrim, while as the pilgrims who want to avail the boarding facility at Hajj House, Srinagar shall pay Rs 1000 per pilgrim which include Rs 250 as boarding charges for one night. Besides, pilgrims travelling from Delhi Embarkation Point shall have to pay Rs 150 per pilgrim as insurance premium. It is further informed that those Hajj pilgrims who have opted Delhi Embarkation Point for their departure shall have to deposit only Rs 150 per pilgrim.

The Hajj pilgrims of Jammu division who have opted Srinagar Embarkation point and Hajj pilgrims of Ladakh division shall have to deposit additional charges on account of boarding for their stay at Hajj House, Srinagar.

The concerned pilgrims are required to deposit the receipt of the amount at the office of respective deputy commissioners at the time of collection of passports and other travel documents.

