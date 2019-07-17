About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pilgrims cross 2 lakh mark

The number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Amarnath Tuesday crossed the two-lakh mark as over 11,000 yatris paid obeisance at the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.
"On 16th day of the ongoing yatra, 11,538 yatris paid obeisance at the shrine," a spokesperson of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said.
So far, 2,05,083 pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine, he said.
Sixteen people, including two security force personnel, have died since the yatra began from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on July 1.

 

;