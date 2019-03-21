About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 21, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

PIL on installing mobile tower; HC directs GoI, respondents to file response

In a fresh litigation seeking removal of mobile tower adjacent to New Type of Public Health Centre (NTPHC) Batalik, Kargil, the High Court directed Government of India (GoI) and other respondents to file their response by next date of hearing.
In this regard, the Court on Wednesday issued notice to GoI through Secretary to government of India, Department of Telecommunications, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) through Chief General Manager, Jammu, District Manager, Telecommunication BSNL, Leh, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Dev Council (LAHDC) through Chief Executive Officer or Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Chief Medical Officer, Kargil, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Senior Manager, Circle Office, Bharti Airtel Ltd.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mohammad Habib of district Kargil through Advocate Syed Manzoor Ahmad, states that the respondents Chief General Manager and District Manager BSNL have erected Base Transceiver Station (BTS) popularly known as Mobile Tower adjacent to NTPHC Batalik, in violation of the guidelines issued by GoI and Jammu Municipal Corporation, which causes potential health hazard due to emission of radioactive waves from the said tower.
It says that the mobile tower installed by BSNL adjacent to NHPC Batalik is violative of rights enshrined in Part III of the Constitution of India.
"Even respondents 5 & 6 (CMO Kargil and Bharti Airtel) are trying to erect another Mobile Tower, in close proximity of NTPHC Batalik, without obtaining the NOC from hospital authorities and from local residents of Batalik," the petition says.
As per the guidelines issued by Jammu Municipal Corporation, if the Tower site is within 100 meters radius of a school or hospital, NOC from such school or hospital authorities is sought first as the case may be. Location of communication tower is governed by radio frequency system and cellular operators shall avoid residential areas for erection of the same.
It says that the action of the respondents is illegal and is adversely affecting the health of the locals "who are not in a position to protect their own interest on account of poverty, incapacity and ignorance."
The petitioner has prayed that respondents, GoI, and authorities of BSNL be directed to remove the mobile towers which has been installed in close proximity of NTPHC, Batalik, Kargil and relocate the same as per norms and guidelines of DoT.
The petitioner has also sought that CMO Kargil and Bharti Airtel be directed to restrain from installing the mobile towers in proximity of NTPHC, Batalik, Kargil and to strictly adhere to the norms and guidelines of DoT.

Latest News

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 20 | Agencies
Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define

Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define 'terrorism'

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC

Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC's personal estate

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Mar 20 | Agencies
Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News

'My special little one': A Christchurch father's message to slain son

Mar 20 | PTI/AFP
Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt

Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt's majority in Assembly

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Mar 20 | Rabiya Bashir
Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher

Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher's custodial killing

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Mar 20 | Agencies
Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Mar 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 21, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

PIL on installing mobile tower; HC directs GoI, respondents to file response

              

In a fresh litigation seeking removal of mobile tower adjacent to New Type of Public Health Centre (NTPHC) Batalik, Kargil, the High Court directed Government of India (GoI) and other respondents to file their response by next date of hearing.
In this regard, the Court on Wednesday issued notice to GoI through Secretary to government of India, Department of Telecommunications, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) through Chief General Manager, Jammu, District Manager, Telecommunication BSNL, Leh, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Dev Council (LAHDC) through Chief Executive Officer or Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Chief Medical Officer, Kargil, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Senior Manager, Circle Office, Bharti Airtel Ltd.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mohammad Habib of district Kargil through Advocate Syed Manzoor Ahmad, states that the respondents Chief General Manager and District Manager BSNL have erected Base Transceiver Station (BTS) popularly known as Mobile Tower adjacent to NTPHC Batalik, in violation of the guidelines issued by GoI and Jammu Municipal Corporation, which causes potential health hazard due to emission of radioactive waves from the said tower.
It says that the mobile tower installed by BSNL adjacent to NHPC Batalik is violative of rights enshrined in Part III of the Constitution of India.
"Even respondents 5 & 6 (CMO Kargil and Bharti Airtel) are trying to erect another Mobile Tower, in close proximity of NTPHC Batalik, without obtaining the NOC from hospital authorities and from local residents of Batalik," the petition says.
As per the guidelines issued by Jammu Municipal Corporation, if the Tower site is within 100 meters radius of a school or hospital, NOC from such school or hospital authorities is sought first as the case may be. Location of communication tower is governed by radio frequency system and cellular operators shall avoid residential areas for erection of the same.
It says that the action of the respondents is illegal and is adversely affecting the health of the locals "who are not in a position to protect their own interest on account of poverty, incapacity and ignorance."
The petitioner has prayed that respondents, GoI, and authorities of BSNL be directed to remove the mobile towers which has been installed in close proximity of NTPHC, Batalik, Kargil and relocate the same as per norms and guidelines of DoT.
The petitioner has also sought that CMO Kargil and Bharti Airtel be directed to restrain from installing the mobile towers in proximity of NTPHC, Batalik, Kargil and to strictly adhere to the norms and guidelines of DoT.

News From Rising Kashmir

;