PIL for framing welfare schemes for advocates: J&K HC issues notice to Govt

May 11, 2019 | Agencies

The Jammu wing of Jammu and Kashmir High Court has issued a notice to the state government in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed for framing welfare schemes for advocates.

A division bench, comprising Justices D S Thakur and Sindhu Sharma, on Friday evening issued notices to the respondent to file reply within four weeks.

The PIL was filed by two practicing advocates namely Salil Gupta and Bharat Sharma in March and the permission for registering it as a PIL was granted by the Chief Justice on May 7 seeking reliefs with respect to the formulation of welfare schemes for advocates.