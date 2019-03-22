Picture of blank SSC signed by JK officials goes viral; probe ordered

March 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A photograph of a blank State Subject Certificate (SSC) signed by officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter, officials said on Thursday.

Every permanent resident of the state is entitled to Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) or State Subject Certificate (SSC) under the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Permanent Resident Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 1968.

The certificate is crucial to obtain admission to educational institutions, government scholarship, ration cards, purchasing property in the state and for voting.

According to officials, the picture of the blank state subject certificate signed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Ramban Vivek Puri is in violation of the rules.

Taking a serious view of the matter, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Shoukat Ajaz Bhat ordered an inquiry and directed additional deputy commissioner, Ramban to submit the report within three days.

"An inquiry has been ordered in the matter by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Shoukat Ajaz Bhat and ADC Ramban has been appointed as the inquiring officer," an officer said.

The photograph shows the blank SSC signed by Puri, Naib Tehsildar and Patwari concerned along with carrying an official number and date.

The incident comes amid reports that blank SSCs duly signed by officials were being sold at a cost.