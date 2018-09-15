Picture of army men dragging dead militant’s body by chains in Reasi causes outrage

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 14:
The picture of army men dragging body of a slain militant with chains in Reasi district has gone viral on social media on Friday and caused outrage.
In the picture, army men can be seen dragging on a road a dead militant’s body by chains tied to his legs.
Three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter with forces at Dhirti village near the Kakryal area, Katra in Reasi district yesterday. The three militants, according to police, had infiltrated from Samba sector on Wednesday morning and fired on policemen before escaping into the forest area.
The photo of the militant, supine and facedown with army men pulling the chain tied to his legs, has gone viral on social media.
“Barbaric. This explains Indian army's human rights conduct…” tweeted human rights activist Khurram Pervez.
Fellow activist Shrimoyee posted the picture with her comments, “Horrific images of desecration/ disrespect to bodies of enemy combatants killed in combat (gun battle with their Indian soldiers). This is a war crime.”
Civil society member and KU professor, Hameedah Nayeem, also criticised army in her Facebook post.
“The most barbaric conduct of the ‘most professional’ Indian Army. Have a look. Even the vilest person would respect the dead body. This conduct fetches awards and trophies in India! Any surprises,” she said.
The “awards” were in reference to use of civilian as human shield by Army Major Gogoi in central Kashmir’s Budgam district during bypolls to Srinagar parliamentary seat in April last year.
The Army Major had tied a civilian Farooq Ahmad on bonnet of the vehicle and paraded him in a dozen villages to deter youth from pelting stones.
The officer was later decorated with a medal for his exemplary service in Kashmir.
Another picture of rightwing Bajrang Dal vice president Rakesh Sharma taking a selfie with the militant’s body has also gone viral on the social media.