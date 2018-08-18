About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pick-pocketing incidents on rise along Parimpora -Jehangir Chowk stretch

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 17:

The rising pocket picking incidents in passenger vehicles particularly in matadors from Parimpora to Jehangir Chowk are rising every passing day with authorities showing little interest in addressing the menace.
People have been complaining for last many days that a group of thieves is on prowl on the Parimpora-Jehangir Chowk stretch and is looting the passengers onboard taking advantage of overloading. At least five cases have been reported from the area from last ten days making it extremely difficult for passengers to travel in public transport.
Passengers alleged traffic police is doing nothing to check the overloading whereas the police officer concerned areas have also been reluctant in taking tightening the noose against the pocket pickers.

 

