Piaggio launches fun-starter Aprilia Storm in India

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Piaggio India introduces the aspirational and stylish Aprilia Stormin India.

A company statement said that Storm offers the young, experimental and bold Aprilia enthusiasts best-in-class power, performance and premium riding experience.

The newest member of the Aprilia family comes in two distinct colours–matte yellow and matte red, supported by bold graphics that successfully interweaves the racing brand’s rich Italian heritage, champion DNA and design aesthetics.

Aprilia Storm wears distinctive, aggressive and bold graphics which is aimed at imaginative, fashionable and socially conscious Generation Z and aptly reflects the design of brand Aprilia.

Commenting on the launch of Storm, Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “Aprilia uses cutting-edge technology to design and create premium differentiated products for the youth of the country that reflect the true characters of brand Aprilia. Storm has a dynamic exterior theme with vibrant colours, specially designed wide terrain tyres, 125 cc engine and customisation through accessories that makes it unique.”



