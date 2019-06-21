Piaggio inks tie-up with J&K Bank

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles today extended the arrangement with Jammu and Kashmir’s largest lender J&K Bank to provide the latest financial schemes to its customers, a company statement isseud here said.

It said the strategic tie-up will provide employment opportunities across the state of Jammu and Kashmir.



"Under the arrangement both the companies will be working towards providing retail finance solutions for Piaggio’s entire range of cargo and passenger vehicles to facilitate the purchase of Small commercial vehicles."

It said with this association J&K bank will fund 90% of the on-road price of the vehicle. "The customer can get the vehicle by paying down payment as low as Rs 24999. Along with this the EMI will commence only after four months from the date of disbursement. The customers will also be eligible for Piaggio’s Super Warranty, which extends the warranty for Diesel vehicles to 42 months and for alternate fuels (Petrol, CNG, and LPG) to 36 months"



Present on the occasion from J&K Bank were, Rakesh Gandotra, President Finance & S&IT, Mr. Tasaduq, Zonal Head South 1, Kashmir and Aijaz-Ul-Qayaom, Head Business Acquisition, Kashmir.