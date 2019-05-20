Physically challenged students demand special category in professional courses

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of physically challenged students of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik for granting them special category in professional courses.

The delegation led by Safiya Nazir said the category-wise breakup of seats for selection to different professional courses do not have a category for physically handicapped persons which is injustice with them.

She said the guidelines of Medical Council of India reflect that persons having benchmark disability are entitled to the reservation under the rights of a person with Disability Act 2016.

“Five percent seats of the annual sanctioned intake capacity shall be filled up by the candidates with bench with disability act 2016 based on the merit list,” she said.

According to order, it is further submitted that the act rights of the persons with disability have been enacted in our country. In 2016 pursuant to the convention were the rights of disabled persons by the United Nations.

The Apex court of India on 24 August 2018 passed a judgment in writ petition titled Purswani Ashutosh (minor) through Dr. Kamlesh Vurmual Purswani endorsing the share in the professional colleges for physically challenged persons.

“We have no alternative but to approach the authorities for granting us appropriate share otherwise we will lack behind against other reserved categories in the state,” she said.