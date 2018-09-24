Physical Education Enables Overall Development Of Students: DG YSS

Rising Kashmir NewsPatnitop, Sep 23:
“Physical Education not only nurture physique but also contributes in mental and spiritual growth enabling overall development of the students”. This was stated by Director General, Youth Services and Sports J&K (YSS), Dr Saleem ur Rehman, during the concluding function of 12-day long annual Leadership & Training Camp organized by Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal at Youth Hostel here.
The camp, which commenced on September 13th, was attended and participated by 72 students of the college.
The Director General YS&S who was Chief Guest on the valedictory cum award distribution ceremony also stated that the holding of such camps immensely help further in cementing the bonds of mutual harmony and brotherhood. He interacted with the campers and encouraged them for such activities in order to learn leadership qualities. He also appreciated the Cultural Programs and congratulated the campers for their remarkable participation
College students also presented colorful cultural programmes representing the diversified culture of the state of Jammu & Kashmir. During the camp, the Students participated in different activities like Trekking, Camp Activities, Community and Cultural Activities, Painting, Crafting, Treasure Hunt, etc. Campfire was an important attraction of the concluding function which enthralled all the participating campers.
Earlier Dr. Hartej Singh, Principal GCOPE Ganderbal highlighted the efforts of campers during the entire camp and also appreciated and congratulated Dr. N. A Waza, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Mr. Rishi Kumar and other faculty members for making the camp successful and delightful.
Later, Dr Saleem ur Rehman distributed prizes among the position holders of Cultural Programme and allied activities.