Phunsog to be first VC of Ladakh University

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

C. Phunsog, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1972 batch, has been appointed the first Vice Chancellor of Ladakh University.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, approved the appointment of Phunsog on Thursday.

Phunsog had an illustrious career of three and a half decades in the IAS having served as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and advisor to the Governor.

He belongs to Leh district of Ladakh region and his appointment has been made to kickstart the functioning of this newly established university.