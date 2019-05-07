About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PHQ, other move police offices resume functioning

DGP directs to tone up grievance redressal system

In connection with the annual Darbar Move from Jammu to the summer capital, Police Headquarters and other move police offices resumed their functioning here today.
In the morning, the DGP J&K reached PHQ where he was received by senior police officers of the PHQ. He was presented ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of Armed Police.
Immediately the DGP chaired a meeting of senior police officers in the conference hall which was attended among other by ADGP CID Dr. B. Srinivas, ADGP (Coord.) PHQ A.K. Choudhary, ADGP Armed S.J.M. Gillani, ADGP (Hqrs.) PHQ A.G Mir, ADGP Security, Law and Order Muneer Ahmed Khan, IGP (CIV) PHQ, Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, IGP (Pers.) PHQ J.P Singh, Director SSG, Surinder Gupta, IGP Kashmir S.P Pani, DIG (CKR) V.K. Birdi, AIsG of PHQ and other Gazetted Officers.
While chairing the meeting the DGP conveyed that the state government has complimented J&K Police and other security forces for providing the best possible security environment in the State. Complementing the officers for their work during the past six months at Jammu the DGP said that lot needs to be done in future. He highlighted that the public grievance system in place needs to be further toned up. He said that we are expected to perform better by monitoring the things on daily basis and to stay within deadlines. He said that for redressing the grievances of the people, officers must adopt a pro-active approach. He also impressed upon the officers to look into the genuine grievance of the police personnel and the SPOs. He directed the officers to complete the plans in these regards within shortest possible time.
DGP later on inspected different sections of these offices and interacted with the police personnel. He sought updates from the officers and personnel on different tasks and also advised them to enhance their capacities for fast deliverance.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;