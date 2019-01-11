PHQ issues selection list of 142 constables

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 10:
Police Headquarters Jammu has issued selection list of 142 candidates for the post of constable in J&K Police.
According to an official, the selection has been made after operating the waiting list framed in the process of recruitment of 4956 candidates in terms of PHQ order No.68 of 2018 dated 6.1.2018.
As per the PHQ order No. 43 of 2019 dated 5.01.2019, the selected candidates in Armed Wing have to report to ADGP Armed J&K and those selected in Executive Wing shall report to concerned Zonal IsGP along with their original testimonials within twenty one days failing which their selection will be deemed to have been cancelled.
The vacancies had fallen vacant due to not reporting / non-production of valid testimonials by the candidates selected earlier for the posts.
Accordingly their selection was cancelled vide order No. 42 of 2019.
The selection list has been made available on J&K Police website www.jkpolice.gov.in, the official added.