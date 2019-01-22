About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Photojournalists injured in Shopian unfortunate: Omar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former chief minister and vice president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday condemned the incident of journalists being hit by pellets while covering the clashes near gunfight site in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Taking to the twitter, Omar wrote "Highly unfortunate reports about journalists injured, including some with pellet injuries, while covering clashes in South Kashmir. I condemn this incident. The indiscriminate use of force, often without any accountability, will always be counterproductive."

At least four photojournalists including Rising Kashmir’s Nisar-ul-Haq received pellet injuries while covering clashes near a gunfight site at Shirmaal village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

