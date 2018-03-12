Photo-walk on save green wealth, Dogra culture, heritage held

Jammu, March 11:
A first ever photo-walk with a theme to save Green Wealth, Wild Life as well as Dogra Culture & Heritage was organized a group of youth photographers headed by Ansh Razdan at Manda Zoo Park, here on Sunday.
Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal was the chief guest occasion. During interaction with budding photographers including Post Graduates and Graduates, Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal enlightened them utmost need of saving Green Wealth as well as wild life. He also congratulated young photographers for coming out with such novel ideas, which is great contribution towards the society and mankind. He also threw light on worsening condition of numerous Forts established during erstwhile Dogra rule especially the historic Mubarak Mandi Complex which is also known as ‘Raje Di Mandi’.
Addressing the youth who too had come in large number, Zorawar Singh Jamwal stressed upon the youth that besides taking care of their studies and family members, the youth must contribute towards society and highlight human interest related issues like conservation of wild life, efforts for maximum a forestation as well as immediate steps for preservation of our historic monuments.
While conducting the proceedings of wildlife photography, Ansh Razdan imparted the basic idea of the camera to young participants and shared his experience on wild life and environmental related photography. He thanked the volunteers of Team Jammu for extended full support in their mission to highlight and promote out Culture and heritage.
Among others who participated in the event included Abhi Luthra, Rakshit Bargotra, Saksham Duggal, Paras Khajuria and Abhijeet Singh Slathia.
