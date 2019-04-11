Photo walk ‘Aks-e-Khayabani’ conducted by Kashmirscape

April 11, 2019 |

Team Kashmirscape, a photography group, organized a photo walk titled as "Aks-e-Khayabani (street photography) at revered shrine Dargah Hazratbal, Srinagar in collaboration with Parashoot Films, where the participants from all around the valley participated in the event.

The aim of the event was to provide a chance to the beginners as well as professionals to present themselves in the world of Photography.

The photo walk as per a statement issued to KNS was being in limelight in the presence of all its members and also saw the international tourist participation.

According to the participants, it was a learning process for everyone who wants to be a good photographer.

Baba Sualeha, a female Ph.D student of the event said, “I have always thrived for learning photography, Kashmirscape has always boosted the moral of we amateurs and beginners”. She also said that, “Kashmirscape has always brought us the International standards well planned and executed”.

Waseem Dar, who is pursuing his bachelor degree in journalism, came all along from South Kashmir's Anantnag district and took part in the event said, “I have been in many photo walks around the country, but this event was totally different where participants were given appreciation certificates”. He further added, “All the knowledge by the reputed photographers was for free as they would seek different questions from them”.

Photo talk session was conducted after the participants presented their best pictures of the Photowalk which was further analyzed and bisected by the group members collectively.

According to Mir Yasir who is one of the founder members of the team said, “The motive of this event is that we have a vision of creating a mark for Kashmir based photographers in International platform.

“We often organize photo talk and discussion sessions where members photographs are curated by the International photography artists via online discussions”, Sharafat Ali said.

Team KashmirScape comprises of Mir Yasir, Adil Hussain, Xuhaib Maqbool, Sharafat Ali, Hakeem Majid, Mubashir Hassan and Ajaz Bhat, who are internationally renowned and published photographers. (KNS)