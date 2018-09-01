Photo-electoral rolls summary revision from Sep 1: ECI

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday ordered the process of special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all parliamentary assembly constituencies in the State with reference to January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date.
According to a statement issued by the Election Office, J&K, the draft electoral rolls should be published on September 1, 2018 at all the polling stations across the State including at ERO and AERO offices.
Detailed public notices inviting claims and objections for revision of these electoral rolls along with the details of Electoral Registration Officers (EROS), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth level officers would be available on the website of CEO J&K at www.ceojk.nic.in.
According to ECI, publication of integrated draft electoral would be on September 1, 2018 and period for filing claims and objections would be from September 1, 2018 to October 31, 2018.
The disposal of claims and objection could be made before November 30, 2018 while updating database and printing of supplements would be before January 3, 2019 and final publication of electoral rolls would be on January 4, 2019.
Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrants) in Delhi and Jammu should receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the schedule.
The claims and objections regarding additions, deletion, correction and transposition of entries could be made as per the above schedule manually before the election officials as well as electronically by logging on the online portal www.nvsp.in.