Phishing: An organized loot

May 13, 2019 | Sameer Fida Hussain

The other day my friend, who happens to be a teacher, narrated to me the story of him being conned by some fraudsters. He was finding it increasingly difficult to relate the odd happening possibly because of the fact that I held him in high esteem and marveled on his intellect. The guy who was pursuing a doctorate degree at that time had shopped from a well-known online shopping site and the goods had been delivered to him to his utter satisfaction. A few days later a girl disguising herself as the representative of the shopping portal, from which he had shopped, informs him that his recent order has been selected through a random lucky draw and that he has won diamonds worth 1.50 lacks along with a high configuration laptop. In the name of certain formalities, she coaxed him into depositing an amount of Rs 13625 into an account.

About a week later, he receives a parcel containing some glittering diamonds. In order to reassure himself about the genuineness of the diamonds, he heads to Srinagar and shows the diamonds to a reputed jeweler who informs him that the diamonds are fake and are not worth a few hundred rupees. Back home, he calls the number from which he had received the call and expectedly there is no response from the other side. Next he dials the registered contact of the site from which he had shopped and after providing a brief account of the events gets to know that the no such call had been made by the company.

Months later, I myself got a call from a guy disguising himself as an “Airtel Sales Executive” and exuberantly told me that my number had won one crore rupees on being singled out through a lucky draw. Without furthering the discussion, I told the guy on the other side to call me a bit later as I was busy somewhere. The imposter dropped the call and without wasting a minute I called Airtels’ designated customer care number only to know that the things said to me were far from truth and Airtel does not offer such bonanzas. Quite recently, some fraudulent crypto currency portals like apppacific.com ripped off the gullible customers of their hard earned money and committed a virtual internet suicide leaving the poor investors high and dry.

These sites usually offer quick and substantial profits to investors and after garnering a sizeable investment get vanished in thin air. After Reserve Bank of India’s crackdown on crypto currency exchanges, crypto currency scamsters have seen a marked dip. Another unique but worth mentioning fraud is some unknown foreign face book friend seeking your help in transferring a lucrative amount into your account owing to customs hassle. The unfamiliar face book profile allures the target in many different ways in a bid to acquire maximum possible information.In a more recent video doing rounds on social media, a poor family from the frontier district Kupwara (J&K) has been robbed of 23 lack rupees by scamsters who were masquerading as officials from “Koun Banega Crorepati”. The gut wrenching video evokes a mixed feeling of compassion and anger. One feels pity on seeing the plight of the victimized family but at the same time it brings to fore the gory truth that how avarice can lead to bankruptcy – both moral and financial.

The most common way by which imposters approach the target is “Phishing”. Phishing is really a type of a broader category of crime known as identity theft. It is the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, Credit or debit card details by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity in e-communication. Though banks and online e-commerce portals keep warning their clients about phishing still a good number of people fall into the trap of phishers.

The scammers design eye catching and attention grabbing statements to lure the target. They tempt the gullible targets by claiming that they have won a bonanza in the form of an iPhone, lottery or cash. After alluring the target by their sheepish tactics, they coerce the target to act fast or else the deal will get terminated being a limited time offer. In some cases, fraudsters try to frighten a recipient by providing a seemingly important reason that the recipient should divulge their personal data in order to prevent their account from being blocked or suspended.

Nobody wants to lose his hard earned money through a phishing scam. Phishing has been going on ever since the inception of internet but the term came to prominence in the early 1990’s via America Online, or AOL.Infact. Cybercriminals make massive profits out of Phishing scams. Having said so, there are ways to avoid becoming a target for phishers and scamsters. Keeping updated about Phishing scams, avoiding clicking on entrusted and suspicious sites. Also by; verifying sites security, cross checking the genuineness of a call and the caller by calling the registered contact, checking online accounts regularly, Keeping the browser Up to date, being wary of pop-ups or allow the pop-ups on a case-by-case basis, refraining from giving personal information and using a reliable antivirus software are some of the ways by which people can save themselves from becoming a soft target of phishers, masqueraders, imposters and looters. The biggest thing that needs to be understood is that there is no shortcut to success and greed and avarice leads a person astray.

(Author is Freelance Writer)

