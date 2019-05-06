Philosophy of Ramadan

May 06, 2019 | Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani

The Holy Qur'an has expressly told us that the basic objective for which man is created by Allah (SWT) is that he "worships" Him. According to the Holy Quran “And I did not create Jinn and human beings except that they should worship Me.” The word used by the Holy Qur'an for the worship is "ibadah" which has a much wider sense than "worship." In English, the word "worship" normally indicates to some specific acts or rituals meant exclusively to show one's reverence to his Creator. But the word "ibadah" is not restricted to such acts or rituals; rather, it embodies any act done in submission to Allah's commands and to seek His pleasures. Therefore, many acts which seem to be mundane in nature are included in the word of "ibadah" like earning one's livelihood through halal (permissible) means and in order to fulfill one's obligations towards his dependants.

However, 'ibadah is of two kinds. At the first place there are acts meant exclusively to worship Allah, having no worldly objective, like salah, fasting, etc. These are direct acts of 'ibadah while the other kind of 'ibadah includes the acts which are primarily mundane, but they are converted into an 'ibadah when they are performed in full conformity with Shari'ah and with an intention to discharge one's obligations. Therefore, these acts are treated as 'ibadah in an indirect manner. It is obvious that the direct acts of 'ibadah should be superior to the indirect ones.

Now, while prescribing very few acts of direct 'ibadah in one's daily life, like the salah which is performed five times a day, Islam has left its followers mostly with the indirect acts of 'ibadah like eating, drinking, earning the livelihood and association with one's wife, children, parents, relatives, friends and other human beings. But the primary nature of these acts being mundane, one becomes so absorbed in their worldly pleasures that their material aspects prevail on their spiritual aspect. Therefore, these acts have less spiritual strength than the direct acts of worship.

Since the direct acts of 'ibadah are very few in one's daily life as compared to the indirect ones, his spiritual progress becomes slow vis-a- vis his material progress.

The month of Ramadan has been designed to maintain a balance between material and spiritual aspects of the human life. This month is meant to maximize the direct acts of 'ibadah and to minimize the pure mundane activities, so that one may accelerate his spiritual progress to make up the distance and to repair the spiritual loss one may have suffered through his deep involvement in the mundane activities during the year. The days of Ramadan are designed to keep fast which is an act of 'ibadah for the whole day, and depriving oneself from any material food for many hours, it lessens the bad spiritual effects, if any, of the material pleasures. The nights of Ramadan, on the other hand, are spent in offering Tarawih and waking up for tahajjud and suhur, reducing the time of one's sleep much less than in the normal days. Moreover, apart from the prescribed acts of worship, one is supposed to offer as much optional (nafl) 'ibadah in this month as he can. In this way the level of one's spiritual activities in this month is raised up much higher than in other days of the year.

This philosophy of the month of Ramadan makes it clear that this month should be devoted to the direct acts of worship as far as possible. That is why the reward of the virtuous acts in this month has been multiplied. This is to encourage the Muslims to the maximum possible acts of 'ibadah.

How to Spend Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is the season of divine blessings. It is the month of purification. It is meant for annual renovation of the inner spiritual qualities. It is a golden opportunity for every Muslim to strengthen his belief, to purify his heart and soul and to remove the evil effects of the sins committed by him.

This month invites a Muslim to minimize his other mundane involvements and maximize the acts of worship. One should plan his schedule for this month, before-hand, so as to spare maximum time for 'ibadah. Here is a brief list of the acts which should be carried out in Ramadan with due care:

To offer every prayer with jama'ah [in congregation] in a masjid.

To rise up a little earlier than the exact time of suhoor[time before Fajr spent having breakfast] and to offer the salah of tahajjud.

To offer the nafl[voluntary] prayers of Ishraq (two rak'at after sunrise), Duha (four rak'at which may be performed at anytime after Ishraq before noon) and Awwabin (six rak'at after Maghrib).

What Should be Avoided in Ramadan

All sinful acts should be avoided completely during the month of Ramadan. Although the sinful acts are totally prohibited in Shariah, whether in Ramadan or at any other time, but their prohibition becomes more severe in this month. It is evident that every Muslim avoids certain lawful acts, like eating and drinking, during the fasts. If he continues to commit sins in Ramadan, it will be a mockery to avoid lawful things and yet be engaged in unlawful acts never allowed in Shariah. Thus, the abstinence from sins becomes all the more necessary in this month.

Especially the following acts should be avoided totally:

Telling a lie.

Gheebahor backbiting, i.e. condemnation of a person in his absence.

The Holy Prophet has particularly forbidden from it when one is in the state of fasting. He has directed us that, if someone wants to quarrel in Ramadan, we should tell him that we are fasting, hence we are not prepared to indulge in any quarrel.

Eating unlawful things.

Earning through unlawful means.

Any act which may harm a person without a valid cause.

Burdening one's servants or employees with a toilsome job beyond their ability, without providing them facilities to carry it out.

In short, one should try his best to refrain from all kinds of sins, and protect his eyes, ears, tongue and all other organs from indulging in an unlawful activity.

Once a Muslim spends the month of Ramadan in this way, he will Insha Allah, find himself equipped with a spiritual strength which will facilitate for him to conduct a good Islamic life in accordance with the pleasure of Allah.