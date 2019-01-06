Philippines storm : 126 dead, 60 injured

AgenciesManila
As many as 126 people have died so far in landslides and floods which were triggered by heavy rains in Phillipines, while 26 people are still missing, local media reported citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
According to the lastest NDRRMC report on Saturday, the casualties came from the regions of Mimaropa, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas.
As many as 60 people were injured, while 26 were missing, the Rappler news portal specified. The rainfalls and landslides were caused by tropical depression Usman.
Around 624,236 persons were affected by the storm in the Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas regions, the NDRRMC further said.
The storm caused an estimated 39.43 million dollars worth of damage to infrastructure in the Bicol region, and 14.45 million dollars worth of damage to agriculture in the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions.
A total of 6,005 houses were damaged by Usman. Of this number, 1,081 were totally damaged, while 4,924 were partially damaged, the NDRRMC added.
"Usman was not as strong, but it brought a lot of rains. It is important that we become a little bit more aggressive and make sure that we respect any kind of tropical depression," Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chairman and Senator Richard Gordon said in a statement.
He said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are supporting PRC's response operations.