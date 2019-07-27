PHE supplies contaminated water in Bandipora

July 27, 2019 | M T Rasool

Notwithstanding the tall claims of the Public Health Engineering Department of providing safe drinking, the residents here in Bandipora township and adjoining villages are complaining that they wake up to muddy water supply in their taps from the last two years following the slight rainfall.

Residents in many villages like Aragam, Brar, Papchan, Ayhtmulla, Ajar, Watapora, Panzigam,Ongam and other adjoin villages including Main Township complained that PHE Department has failed to provide pure drinking water to the residents. They alleged department of issuing fake statements regarding the maintenance of proper water supply system in the area.

The fact is that the water supply system in the area has shocked many. Many residents now claim that they are feeling sick after consuming the water being supplied to them.

Recently District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza discussed the formulation of the Water Security Plan with the officers of PHE Department.

Mirza directed the executive engineers of Public Health Engineering to prepare a comprehensive water security plan that envisages 100% coverage with regard to the availability of drinking water to all habitants of Bandipora district through the pipeline water supply. He directed them to propose concrete measures for quality distribution, operation, and maintenance of water schemes in the plan. The aim of the meeting was to ensure 100 percent piped potable water supply to all households by 2022 in rural as well as urban areas including small towns and creating a system for proper upkeep of the Water Source system and maintaining sustainability for next fifteen years.

Though the Department claimed many water supply schemes were repaired , however many argue that it is just a temporary fix and most of the water supply schemes are still not properly functioning contradicting the tall claims of the department.

Locals said that the condition of the water supply system has turned from bad to worse due to the lackadaisical attitude of the concerned department, they complain that official apathy has led to destruction in the area.

The only filtration plant located in the main town is not functioning properly from last so many years besides officers are visiting the plant, locals said.

"Whenever it rains, the large amount of mud enters our taps and storage tanks," says shocked Bashir Ahmed of Papchan. Residents of the Main town, Ajar, Aragam andPapchan complained of a continuous supply of muddy water from the last three weak.

"We have started boiling the supply water. Our taps and storage also get chocked because of the muddy water supply. In the past few days, water draining from taps emanates a foul smell. Is this water safe," asks a housewife in Nowpora?

Locals fear that the muddy water may be harmful to their health and prolonged exposure to such water may invite diseases like jaundice and diarrhea. Complaints to Authorities have not borne any result. “Aggrieved residents told Rising Kashmir.

Locals further said that the government machinery is being misused by administrative heads in the area which has led to the developmental crisis in the area.

Express grief over the administrative mismanagement, locals told Rising Kashmir that the development works are being carried out on the areas where the local officers have their personal motives.

Meanwhile Executive Engineer PHE Bandipora Abdul Khaliq said that he will look into the matter why the muddy water is being supplied to the population?”