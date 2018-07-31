PHE land donors seek Govt jobs, stage protest in Doda

MOHD MAJID MALIKDODA :
Land donors on Monday staged a protest against PHE department for allegedly failing to fulfil their promise regarding giving jobs to them.
The protesting land donors said they donated their land to PHE Department for construction of various schemes in the state.
They raised anti-government slogans and demanded justice. “We donated land in lieu of engagement. The department put everything in black and white in presence of First Class Magistrate. Despite taking away our land, we were not provided with any job. We feel cheated and were left with no option but to register the protest,” said Pritam Kotwal president land donors Association Doda.
“The administration after taking our land decades ago engaged only few hundred among us and that too as need based workers though we were promised permanent jobs,” he said.
“Sometimes they tell us that we will be engaged as per SRO-520 which means we have to wait for one more decade for regularization”.
He said that the concerned authority is not paying any heed for redressal of the genuine grievances for the last three years.
“Despite the assurance given by then Chief Minister, then Finance Minister and then PHE Minister in the Assembly during the recent Budget Session of last government that the land donor employees of PHE shall be regularised in the first week of April but till date no action has been taken in this regard,” he alleged.
The protesting land donors who have been engaged as need-based workers in PHE said that they have not received any wages for the last 19 months. “If our demands are not fulfilled in next eight days, we will lock down all the offices of PHE,” they said.
The union members urged the Governor N.N Vohra for immediate regularisation of the land donor employees falling under this category at their respective places of posting and further release their pending wages.
Santosh Sharma , Sandesh Kumar , Suram Singh and other also spoke on the occasion .